Somalia’s opposition Forum for National Parties rebukes NISA ‘for linking the Ex-control Afgoye bombing to a foreign country’

Somalia’s opposition Forum for National Parties led by President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed’s who was Somalia’s seventh president issued a press release rebuking the recently released statement by the National Security and Intelligence Agency. (NISA).

Somalia’s opposition claimed the suggestion of a foreign entity may be premature and argued the government was passing the buck.

According to the press release, NISA’s statement that linked the deadly Ex-Control-suicide bombing to a foreign country is a misleading move aimed at distracting the Somali public, read the statement from the opposition Forum for National Parties.

“The attack shows its (al-Shabaab’s) heinous and cowardly actions, but it is unfortunate for the security agencies to fail their responsibility and mislead the public,” said the forum.

The forum said that NISA failed to secure the country and instead resorted to misleading the very people who have suffered incalculable damage as result of Al-Shabaab’s bombing of Ex-Control Afgooye on 28 December 2019.

