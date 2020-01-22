Somalia’s 2020 humanitarian plan opens in Mogadishu

The Federal Government of Somalia, the United Nations and the Humanitarian Agency today unveiled the 20-year Humanitarian Plan for Somalia.

“The federal government of Somalia is fully committed to working with aid agencies in the country to implement a humanitarian response plan,” said Hamza Said Hamza, Minister of Assistance and Disaster Management. “The response completes the ongoing efforts of the federal government to tackle humanitarian crisis in the country.

People in need include 1.7 million people displaced by conflict, insecurity, forced migration, drought and floods. According to the HRP, more than half of the Somali population lives in poverty. Among the poor are farmers and pastoralists and food for displaced people. Malnutrition rates for children are high, with some global malnutrition rates of more than 20 percent (higher than WHO’s emergency rate of 15 percent). About 15 percent of people with disabilities are at risk of violence and abuse.

“In implementing the humanitarian plan, the United Nations and other partners are working to ensure that emergency assistance and development support are in sync with the government’s development plan to achieve long-term recovery.” said Adam Abdulmoula, Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia. “That is to increase humanitarian and development together for a long term solution”

The Humanitarian Plan focuses on four primary objectives: reducing the prevalence of acute malnutrition and health needs, the basic needs faced by people in 74 districts, strengthening and protecting human rights, while promoting dignity, as well as promoting raising knowledge of internally displaced people (IDPs).

The plan aims to provide food aid every month to 2.1 million people, support access to education for more than 300,000 children, provide medical assistance to 2.5 million people, provide clean water. more than 1.2 million people and reduce the risk of conflict including gender-based violence.

This year, the total amount needed for this Plan’s funding fell by 11 percent (or US $ 120 million) which is already $ 1.12 billion in 2019 to $ 1.03 billion. While the number of people in need grew by 19 percent (or 1 million people) from 4.2 million 2109 to 5.2 million people. The target population was reduced by 12 percent (or 400,000 people), reaching 3.4 million last year to 3 million people (58 percent of the 5.2 million people in need of humanitarian assistance).