President Farmaajo accepts vote of no confidence passed by Parliament

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has today accepted the vote of no confidence passed by the House of the People against the administration of Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire.

As part of the fulfillment of his constitutional mandate, H.E President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo accepted the decision of the House of the People taking into consideration the independence and Constitutional authority of the House of the People.

H.E President Farmaajo values and underscores the significance of cooperation between all arms of the government, especially at this critical stage.

“The rift between the government and the legislature is undermining the progress that has been made, and to that end I have decided to consider the decision of the House of Representatives as the foundation of our nationhood.” H.E President FarmaajPresident Farmaajo will shortly appoint a Prime Minister who will form a government that will lead the country through this transitional period and strengthen public service delivery.

The President wishes Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire well in his future endeavors and appreciates his hard work and contribution to the Federal Government of Somalia during his tenure of service and for his good cooperation.