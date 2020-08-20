Most Somalis not interested in elections

Mogadishu (UM) – As Somali politicians fight over the election process, most interviewed by UM on this did not show much interest. In fact, many interviewed wanted any solution to be found to start and finish the election process quickly.

“Every 4 years we have a political crisis and this is not going to change,” said Roble Abdi, a student in Mogadishu.”The elections don’t represent the people anyway so there is not much care by the normal people like me.”

Other interviewee were upset that the political crisis around elections keeping happening every 4 years and they said it had a bad impact on the economy and security.

“I am a small business man and I lose money because of bad politics and security. In political crisis people save more and spend less,” said a cloth retailer who did not want to be named.

“I was in Elite hotel this week hours before it was attacked and the Security is becoming worst because of the political problems. Elections always create problems for the people because the government is too busy on politics to keep us safe,” said Amina Waris a youth activist and graduate student.

Most interviewees knew of and follow the Dhusamareeb process and current discussions on the election model but none of them believed One-Man One-Vote can happen now. They all supported this idea but they said it was just not possible now.

“The problem for the people voting for their government are security and no money to prepare elections,” said Anab Iman, a Mogadishu resident. “Now we just need peace and yo finish the elections so we can have our peace.”

Many more felt like Anab that an extension of the old model of voting is better to keep Somalia safe and together. Most agreed that they just wanted the election to be over so that they can continue with their lives safely and continue doing business.

“When Somalia is ready for One-Man One-Vote we will get ready but now we just need peaceful politics and to get on with our lives and run our businesses,” said Abubakar Kassim, a businessman in Mogadishu.

The Dhusamareeb conference is still going on and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo is waiting for the Presidents of Puntland and Jubbaland to join him and the other federal member state leaders. UM will keep readers informed as developments happen.